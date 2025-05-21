The Bear Season 4 Trailer Released (Is It the Last Season?)

Comedic drama The Bear has been a fan-favorite series and a celebrated critical darling since it first premiered via FX on Hulu back in 2022. With 21 Emmys (and counting) the program has long since established itself as a force to be reckoned with. If you eagerly consumed all 10 Season 3 episodes when they dropped on the streamer last June, we have a spot of good news for you today. That’s right, we’ve got a brand new trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season to whet your appetite (sorry). You can scope the newly released preview in the player below.

If you’re wondering when you can check out Season 4 in its entirety, you won’t have to wait much longer. The latest season of The Bear is slated to premiere on Hulu on June 25th. As for whether or not there will be a fifth season, keep reading for everything we know so far!

As for the future of the series beyond the fourth season, FX has yet to make an official announcement in that regard. With that said, network executive John Landgraf has revealed that the ultimate fate of the program depends on creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer’s vision and if he thinks there is more of Carmy Berzatto’s story to tell.

By all accounts, the show is a commercial and critical success, which is likely why Landgraf is leaving the ball in Storer’s court. With the network on board, it sounds like a fifth season may be a distinct possibility. Now, we’ll just have to wait to see if Storer sees value in producing more episodes beyond the upcoming fourth season!

Season 4 will see restauranteur Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) contending with a potential negative review and struggling to keep the restaurant afloat with receding profit margins. Additionally, we will see sous chef Syd (Ayo Edebiri) wrestling with inner turmoil, trying to decide whether she wants to keep her position at the titular restaurant or move on to pursue other endeavors.

The beloved series deals with heavy themes, handling difficult subject matter with aplomb. Critics have taken care to laud the program for the palpable tension, compelling character dynamics, thoughtful writing, and strong performances across the board.

Just in case you need a brief primer on the finer details, White plays lead character Carmy, a celebrated chef who returns to his native Chicago to step in as the head honcho at his late brother’s sandwich shop. In addition to adjusting to a decidedly different setup than he’s used to, Carmy also finds himself juggling strained personal relationships and the ups and downs of day-to-day life.

So, what do you think of the Season 4 trailer for The Bear and will you be checking out the full season when it bows on Hulu on June 25th? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to the site for more news on a potential fifth season as we learn it.