The Bear: FX Boss Addresses Possible Season 5

The third season of The Bear was released on Hulu via FX last month, and the show’s second season just received multiple Emmy nominations. If you’re hoping to see more of the Chicago-set dramedy series about the restaurant business, you’re in luck, because it was already renewed for a fourth season back in March. While the next season isn’t expected until next year, some folks are already wondering if Season 4 will be the show’s last. FX boss John Landgraf recently spoke with Variety and addressed the possibility of a Season 5 of The Bear.

“We really don’t know,” Landgraf admitted. “These decisions are really creative decisions. It was Sterlin Harjo who made a decision that Rez Dogs was a three-season series. And so it’s really Chris [Storer’s] decision on The Bear. It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative.”

The Bear Season 3 Sets Hulu Record:

Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear

It was recently announced that the Season 3 premiere of The Bear had already passed 5 million views, reaching 5.4 million in its first four days of streaming to become the most-watched scripted premiere in Hulu history. It’s also the third-biggest season premiere of all time and the best performance ever for an FX premiere on Hulu.

“When we came back for Season 2, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks? More Bear is better? We then thought that’s a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience,” Landgraf recently said, explaining the series’ binge model. “The way that Chris makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there’s a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we’ll keep doing it because we did it in the past. Even if we could, I don’t think we’d change it now.”

The first three seasons of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu.