The Best Medical Sitcom Since Scrubs Just Arrived on Netflix

No medical sitcom has done it quite as well as Scrubs. The iconic NBC-turned-ABC show starring Zach Braff as a medical intern at Sacred Heart Hospital set a benchmark for the genre that few others have matched during its initial run from 1002 until 2010. Nearly 15 years after the iconic show wrapped, and as ABC launched the anticipated revival series, NBC returned to the medical sitcom genre with a must-watch show that’s now on Netflix.

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Scrubs fans looking for a great modern medical sitcom need to watch St. Denis Medical, a new NBC show that launched in 2024 and is one of the best Scrubs replacements ever. The series, which holds an 81% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, is currently in the midst of its second season, but Netflix subscribers can catch up on Season 1 after all 18 episodes arrived on the platform on April 1st. The mockumentary sitcom follows the overworked doctors and nurses at the underfunded St. Denis Medical Center in Oregon as they try to balance providing patient care with maintaining their own sanity.

NBC’s St. Denis Medical Is the Perfect Scrubs Replacement

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Forget the Scrubs revival series; St. Denis Medical is the perfect predecessor to the iconic show. NBC’s sitcom is like The Pitt meets The Office, balancing sharp, character-driven humor with the sincere heart and emotional fatigue of working in an underfunded, chaotic medical environment. The series easily fills the shoes left vacant after Scrubs wrapped its nine-season run in 2010, and it doesn’t have to carry the reboot baggage of the Scrubs revival, which carries the difficult task of having to live up to past legacy and fix mistakes. Instead, St. Denis Medical feels like a more grounded and modern spiritual successor to Scrubs that updates the workplace medical comedy for the 2020s.

While Scrubs and its revival veer into absurdity and surreal fantasy sequences, St. Denis Medical takes a more cynical, world-weary approach. The show focuses on and finds humor in the mundane, underfunded, and administrative frustrations of a modern hospital. And while the show shifts focus from the doctors to the nursing staff, it anchors the humor in a great work family dynamic, just like Scrubs, allowing the series to deliver just as many high-stakes, emotional moments as it does laughs. Even many of the storylines, including difficult patients, management, and personal, high-stress moments, feel familiar to the type of stories told in Scrubs, making St. Denis Medical a great watch for fans of the iconic show who are looking for something familiar but fresh.

What’s New on Netflix?

The 18 episodes of St. Denis Medical now streaming on Netflix will keep subscribers occupied for some time, but Netflix has no shortage of new streaming titles to watch after that. April 1st brought dozens of films to the streamer, including American Gangster, Kindergarten Cop, the Mission: Impossible movies, and Smokey and the Bandit. Netflix also stocked the first season of fellow new NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, starring Reba McEntire.

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