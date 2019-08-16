Kaley Cuoco Reveals Which Celebrity She Wishes Appeared on The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory featured a slew of celebrity cameos during its historic 12-season run, but it sounds like one of the series’ stars wishes a certain A-lister had made an appearance. In a new interview with AOL Entertainment, Kaley Cuoco was asked who she wishes could have guest-starred on The Big Bang Theory — and revealed that it’s actually another sitcom alum.

“Probably Jennifer Aniston,” Cuoco explained. “I love her so much, she’s also my style icon. I’m obsessed with her, because she’s always so effortless and cool. I don’t want to say that it looks like she doesn’t try, because she obviously tries, but she just looks like the coolest chick around.”

Besides Cuoco’s personal reasons, it’s hard to deny that it would have been interesting to see Aniston appear on The Big Bang Theory. Given the fact that it and Friends were two of the longest-running sitcoms in recent decades – and featured wildly different takes on an ensemble of friends – it would have been interesting to see how the latter show worked Aniston into the narrative.

While Cuoco might not have gotten to see her dream cameo on The Big Bang Theory, it sounds like the actress is pretty content with how the series came to an end.

“There’s so many good ones.” Cuoco said of her favorite moments on the show. “They’ve started to all run together but if I got way way back, I believe it was season one or season two — where Sheldon and Penny give each other Christmas gifts and Sheldon is so overwhelmed with love that the gift he received he hugs Penny. That was a special moment.”

“And then honestly, the finale.” Cuoco continued. “It was so well done and it’s really hard to tie up 12 years of a show. It’s impossible and it’s a family. It’s hard to make everyone happy. So I think the writers did a really brilliant job and it felt good walking away knowing that that was the end.”

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco shared in an interview earlier this year. “It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

