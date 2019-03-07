‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Responds to Accusations She Made Fun of a Fan’s Artwork

The Big Bang Theory has amassed millions of fans throughout its 12 seasons, resulting in fans showing their admiration for the series in a number of ways. When star Mayim Bialik shared an image of a painting one fan made on her Instagram, the actress caught backlash for her seemingly mocking comments, resulting in the actress apologizing for the insinuation.

A burgeoning artist was participating in a 30-day art challenge and posted a portrait she made of Bialik, who in turn shared the painting with her followers.

“I love a good 30 day challenge. So here goes,” Ellen wrote on her Facebook page. “30 paintings in 30 days… 30 minutes each. Day 1. Mayim Bialik… a personal hero to me, being a Mental Health Advocate and overall great human being.”

The actress added the comment, “I think a portrait of me needs more than 30 minutes. Still flattering. I think. What’s with my teeth, Sarah Ellen!?”

Bialik’s comment was clearly joking in tone, pointing out that trying to paint a realistic looking portrait of anyone in 30 minutes is a difficult task, though many of her followers claimed she was bullying the artist. Taking these comments to heart, Bialik offered a clarification.

“Guess I’ll clarify — I love this painting,” Bialik added to her post. “Sarah Ellen is a friend of a friend, my friend sent it to me and I thought it was wonderful. It made me laugh in a good way. I’m flattered by the nice things she said, and that she would choose me as a subject! I think I’m tough to capture, and that’s what I meant by that. It’s me, not you. Thank you, Sarah Ellen, and keep up the great work.”

A commenter claiming to be the artist also chimed in to offer their input.

“Sarah (Sarah Ellen on FB) the artist here. I am honored that Mayim somehow found my FB post yesterday,” the user noted. “And I hope she continues to be flattered by my choosing her as my first portrait…even though (as my husband also noted) ‘she looks a bit like a vampire.’ Thank you again Mayim, for all that you do for the mental health community.”

While it’s easy to see how the original intent of Bialik could have been misinterpreted, if the comment is indeed from the original artist, both sides seem to be happy with the way the interactions unfolded.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday nights on CBS and will have its series finale in May.

