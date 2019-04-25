Two The Big Bang Theory Stars Emotionally Share How Much Each Other Has Meant to Them

No matter what differences two coworkers might have, after working together long enough, those former strangers can become as close as family, given how much time you spend together. When that work is delivering audiences comedic storylines, the job likely feels less like work and more like an enjoyable time goofing around. Actresses Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch both scored guest spots in Season Three of The Big Bang Theory, with their chemistry becoming a permanent fixture in the series the next season and continuing up through its conclusion. The two actresses took to social media to profess their deep admiration for one another.

“This lady and I have been through a lot together as the new kids on the block of season 3 of [The Big Bang Theory],” Bialik shared on Instagram with a photo of the two. “We have cried together and laughed together and raised kids on a set together. I couldn’t have made it without her with any semblance of sanity. Thank you [Melissa Rauch] for being you. You’re so much more than [The Bronze, a movie in which Rauch starred] to me. You’re solid gold.”

In response to Bialik’s post, Rauch shared the same photo, adding her own caption.

“Right back at ya [Bialik],” Rauch commented. “Thank you for looking past our first table read together in which I nervously blurted out ‘Blossom’ no less than a dozen times. You could’ve decided to not pursue a friendship with this weirdo after that, but boy am I forever grateful you did. Love you, Mayim.”

The series has become one of the most popular sitcoms in history, with star Jim Parsons announcing last fall that he was interested in leaving the show behind, resulting in the show’s creators’ decision to end the show instead of moving forward without the actor.

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS on May 16th.

