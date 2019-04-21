‘The Big Bang Theory’s Entire Cast Will Appear on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ After Series Finale

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season is currently in full swing, meaning that fans will soon have to say goodbye to the lovable band of nerds that have graced television for over a decade. Thankfully, it sounds like fans of the show will have another opportunity to reminisce.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently announced that the “entire cast” of the hit CBS series will be appearing on their show, following the series finale on May 16th. Colbert recorded a short video about the subject, which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bazinga!! The entire cast of @bigbangtheory will sit down with @stephenathome after the series finale on Thursday 5/16! Tune in at 11:35/10:35c on @CBS! #BIGBANGonLSSC pic.twitter.com/MDWK6j0PFz — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 19, 2019

After twelve years and over 270 episodes, The Big Bang Theory‘s final season was announced last year, due in large part to star Jim Parsons wanting to pursue various other endeavors.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons shared with Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

“I was laughing,” Kaley Cuoco added of the series nearing its end. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

Will you be tuning in to The Big Bang Theory cast’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert?

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS. As mentioned above, the series finale will air on Thursday, May 16th.