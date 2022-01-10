Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison on Returning to Star Wars 20 Years Later

Not such a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Temuera Morrison jetted into the Star Wars prequels as the armored bounty hunter Jango Fett. Some twenty years later, Morrison makes his on-screen Star Wars return as Boba Fett, the unaltered clone son of Jango, in The Mandalorian and its spin-off The Book of Boba Fett. After voicing an army of clone troopers in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Episode III – Revenge of the Sith — and lending his voice to Boba in the Star Wars special editions and a bounty of video games — the 61-year-old Morrison is having a blast as the actor inside Boba’s armor.

“I just wanted to be better and do the best work I could ever imagine possibly doing and bring everything I can, a little bit of spirit. I think back in the day I didn’t know what I was doing,” Morrison told Entertainment Weekly of the Jango role in Attack of the Clones. “It was 20 years ago when I was doing Jango Fett, and I got carried away with wearing the armor and having so much fun and getting to work with George Lucas on those enormous sets. I think I had too much fun, so this time I’m a little bit more experienced.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Backed up by Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) since Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the spin-off sees Boba and Fennec navigating the Tatooine underworld as they take control of the fractured crime empire of Jabba the Hutt. After escaping the Sarlacc pit and clawing his way to rebirth in the sands of the Dune Sea during the events of Return of the Jedi, The Book of Boba Fett unmasks the mysterious bounty hunter-turned-Daimyo Lord Fett — literally and figuratively.

“Ming-Na, we’ve both done a little bit of work in television and films, so this was a great opportunity just to combine everything and feed off people like [series writer, director, executive producer] Dave Filoni,” Morrison said, “understand the storylines better, understand a little bit more about Boba Fett’s history.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.