The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix (Exclusive)

In addition to delighting fans on the big screen for years, The Boss Baby has been having quite a presence on television, including through the Netflix animated series The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib. Ahead of The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib's return on April 13th, ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive look at the Season 2 trailer for the DreamWorks Animation series. In Season 2 of The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, fired from Baby Corp, Boss Baby and Tina combine their leadership skills to launch their own company, Untitled Templeton Project (UTP). Now in addition to the usual challenges of a startup, UTP must also outsmart a new adversary named Crispin Biscuit. It will take the entire family, and even a few babies from the good ol' days to not just save the startup but ultimately the entire Baby Love economy.

The second season of The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib also guest stars include Nicole Byer as Nanny Cam No Filter CEO Baby, Nico Santos as Banker Baby Benny, Caroline Rhea as Gretzkina, Tantoo Cardinal as Marie Chalifoux, Kevin McDonald as McBill the Newbie, Donald Faison as Dr. Thubbiehrd, and Danny Jacobs as Jarreau Macintosh.

What is The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib about?

In The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Theodore Templeton is forced to revert to his old Boss Baby self after being framed for embezzlement. Crashing with his older brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina, he'll have to co-lead Tina's new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses, The Uncuddleables, from destroying Baby Corp itself.

The series is executive produced by Brandon Sawyer, and stars JP Karliak as Theodore 'Boss Baby' Templeton, Max Mittelman as Tim Templeton, Mary Faber as Tina Templeton, Krizia Bajos as Carol Templeton, Ariana Greenblatt as Tabitha Templeton, Alex Cazares as JJ, Karan Soni as Pip, and Zeke Alton as Dez.

As mentioned above, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib will arrive exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, April 13th.