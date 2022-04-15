The Boss Baby Is Back in Business in First Trailer for New Netflix Series

Netflix’s Boss Baby is no longer Back in Business, but Back in the Crib, forced to move back in with his brother and nieces, and giving the character something of a reset (likely to accommodate the Family Business movie, which didn’t take too many cues from the TV series). The streamer has released the first trailer for Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, which launches in just over a month, as part of the “Netflix After School” branding. JP Karliak and Ariana Greenblatt are back for the series, with the rest of the voice cast basically completely revamped.

“We told young Tim and Teddy’s story, and I’d like to think we even stuck the landing before handing our baby back to the feature team,” executive producer Brandon Sawyer recently told Collider. “But just as we were tiptoeing out of the room, we saw what Tom McGrath and company were doing with their feature sequel, and it happened: The baby woke up. And he was very hungry for more.”

You can see the trailer below.

In Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Theodore Templeton is framed and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self, crashing with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina. Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses – The Uncuddleables – from destroying Baby Corp itself.

The cast for the series includes Karliak as Theodore Templeton, Max Mittelman as Tim Templeton, Mary Faber as Tina Templeton, Krizia Bajos as Carol Templeton, Greenblatt as Tabitha Templeton, Alex Cazares as JJ, and Nicole Byer as NannyCam No Filter CEO Baby. The series will also feature guest stars with Andy Richter as Board Member Bradley and Kyle Chandler as Ranger Safety Binkerton. Matt Engstrom, a featured director on Boss Baby: Back in Business, serves as supervising producer.

Boss Baby: Back in the Crib will drop on Netflix on May 19.