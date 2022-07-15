The Boys College Spinoff Gets A Title

The planned The Boys spinoff set in a school for supes now officially has a name: the young supes will be Generation V. The spinoff, which is to be run by Tara Butters and Michelle Fazekas, is a bit inspired by the X-Men, and centers on the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. The title came from a short video posted to social media featuring series stars Lizzie Broadway and Chance Perdomo, the latter best known for his role in another comic book adaptation: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"It's gonna be a rollercoaster," star Lizzie Broadway says in the clip, which you can see below.

"It's gonna be filled with blood, guts and everything else." Chance Perdomo adds, "It's fucked up. You're gonna like it."

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Gen V is set at America's only college exclusively for superheroes, run by Vought International. In Amazon's official synopsis, it promises that the show will be "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys."

The cast for the series includes Maddie Phillips, Reina Hardesty, and Jax Sinclair.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers of "Gen V." Executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr. Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

It remains to be seen how much crossover there will be with the flagship show or if characters from that show will end up guesting on the spinoff. With the school being owned by Vought, odds are we will at least see one or two of The Seven popping up during the season, but we'll just have to wait and see.