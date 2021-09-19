The Boys Creates Their Own Awards Show in Response to Emmy Snub

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place Sunday night and while Amazon Prime’s The Boys was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, it’s not quite enough for Vought International, the fictional company behind the heroes. Ahead of Sunday night’s Emmys, Vought announced their own “awards” in a hilarious parody of streaming services, popular TV shows, and the awards themselves.



On Twitter, Vought International announced that “all Vought+ Originals” won Supie Awards.Yes, Vought+ is not a real streaming service. The “originals” are not real programs and the Supie Awards are not real, but these parodies are pretty great. First up is a parody of the 2020 Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher, “Her Deepness” described as a “profoundly moving and surprisingly steamy doc” that explores The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) intimate relationship with a “special, and flexible” octopus. Then there’s “Homelander: Brightest Night” a 48-hour, 18-part miniseries about the hero’s life starring Homelander (Antony Starr) himself in every aspect – including flashbacks and reenactments. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) “wins” for a brutal-sounding reality weight-loss series “Run Yourself Thin” while HBO’s Mare of Easttown gets parodied with “Maeve of Easttown”. The wildest of the bunch might be “Love, Sausage”, described as a “rom-com”.

We didn't score an Emmy nom, but as always, ALL Vought+ Originals won a Supie! Starting with this profoundly moving and surprisingly steamy doc. Explore The Deep's intimate relationship with one very special, and flexible, octopus in Her Deepness. pic.twitter.com/EYJgqdw3Gq — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) September 17, 2021



The faux programs and Supie Awards are just the latest parody programming that’s been shared on the official Vought International Twitter account, including a faux news network, VNN, and its “Seven on 7” program.



When it comes to the real series, The Boys recently wrapped production on its third season. Season three of the wildly popular series is set to tell Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) story and, according to creator and showrunner Eric Kripke, will delve more into the history of the world of The Boys arrives at the point in the larger storyline that it does.



“Season 3 delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy,” Kripke revealed to Vanity Fair previously. “We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a sh-t-show that’s overall caused. This whole fu-cking, independent Marlboro man thing.”



The first two seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. Season 3 does not yet have a release date.



What do you think of the “Supie Award” winners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.