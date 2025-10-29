7 Theories for The Boys Season 5 After Multiple Major Twists

All the racers are in their starting spots, and they’re ready to take off as soon as the gun sounds at the start of The Boys Season 5. With Gen V Season 2 over, the foundation for the final season of its parent show is finally complete. Homelander is still at the top of the food chain, silencing anyone he sees as a threat or anyone who could become one. He’s not going to be totally unchallenged, though, as a resistance is forming that’s getting more powerful by the day. In fact, there’s one Supe fighting the good fight that’s as strong as the leader of The Seven.

While the mission in The Boys Season 5 might seem simple, the many moving parts make it difficult to foresee the outcome. Over a dozen characters could get the final blow on Homelander, or maybe he doesn’t go down at all. Here are seven theories for The Boys Season 5 after multiple major twists.

7) Soldier Boy Will Be the Key to Victory

One moment from The Boys Season 4 that’s flying under the radar is Homelander finding his dear old dad, Soldier Boy, in his cryo chamber. The villain doesn’t reveal what he plans to do with his fellow Supe, but he probably hopes a team-up is in his future. What Homelander might be underestimating, though, is how much Soldier Boy dislikes him. If Homelander plays his cards wrong, he’ll make a very powerful enemy that could make it easy for the titular team to end Vought’s reign of terror.

6) Ryan Butcher Won’t Appear in Season 5

The biggest wild card heading into the final season of The Boys is Homelander’s son, Ryan Butcher. Billy Butcher tries to convince his wife’s child that he needs to help fight Homelander, but the young man doesn’t want to hear it. At the end of Season 4, he disappears altogether, and he might stay gone for the whole next season. Billy can leave Ryan out of the fight and set up a better life for him by beating Homelander. Ryan could then return in a future season of Gen V as a student at a hopefully rehabilitated God U.

5) Billy Butcher Doesn’t Die

Billy makes it clear in Season 4 that he’s taking the gloves off, and that decision probably has a lot to do with the fact that he’s on death’s doorstep. The tumor in his brain is slowly killing him, so he needs to act fast if he’s going to kill Homelander and save his friends. However, he can have his cake and eat it, too, if he makes friends with Marie Moreau, who can heal people using her blood manipulation abilities. Even if he isn’t seeing clearly, Butcher will have to listen to reason if it means he doesn’t kick the bucket.

4) The Guardians of Godolkin Take Over for The Seven

Speaking of Marie, she’s sure to play a significant role in The Boys Season 5 because Starlight and A-Train recruit her and her team to the resistance at the end of Gen V Season 2. It’s not a pity offer, either, as the Guardians of Godolkin are a formidable team that could easily beat The Seven. When the dust settles, the world is going to be looking for a new group to take the reins. The Guardians of Godolkin have as good a case as anyone, as they’ve been putting in the work for a couple of years now. And it’ll probably be a hard offer for them to turn down because Vought Tower seems a lot more comfortable than God U’s dorms.

3) A-Train Finally Runs Out of Steam

As nice as it would be for all of the good guys to live and hold hands at the end of the day, that’s not realistic in Eric Kripke’s world. Numerous characters are sure to bite the dust in The Boys‘ final season, and A-Train might be one of the first. For starters, sacrificing himself for Hughie Campbell and Co. would be a great bookend to his redemption arc. What’s also going against A-Train is the fact that there probably isn’t a place for him in the world after it’s all said and done. He has too much red in his ledger, so going out on his own terms is probably the right move for him.

2) Homelander Gets the Last Laugh

Homelander always promises to wipe out anyone who stands in his way, and so far, he’s been a man of his word. Since The Boys isn’t a typical superhero franchise where the good guys need to win, there’s a scenario in which the villain comes out on top and does precisely what he says he’ll do. It’s not a guarantee by any stretch, as The Boys‘ spinoffs are going to continue, and they wouldn’t work with Homelander still around, but it’s not an idea to ignore.

1) There Are No More Supes

While killing Homelander is sure to be enough for some members of the resistance, the real problem is that deranged people continue to abuse their powers and make the world a worse place in the process. If The Boys really wants to change the status quo, it’ll find a way to strip everyone of their powers. Sure, Gen V Season 3 might be a tad dull, but the shocking twist will force everyone to tune in to see what a world without Supes looks like.

