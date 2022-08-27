The Boys: Jack Quaid Teases Hughie Finding Out Butcher's "Devastating News"

Amazon Prime released one of the best seasons of The Boys yet with season three. The third season was met with praise over their inclusion of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and his hunt to get payback on the members of his old team Payback. Soldier Boy teams up with Butcher and Hughie, who are using a temporary version of Compound V that gives them super powers for 24 hours. They kill almost all the members of Payback and then set their eyes on Homelander by the end of the season. Butcher finds out that using Temp V comes with some serious consequences but still opts to take it in order to help kill Homelander. They end up failing to kill the leader of The Seven, and the Temp V leaves Butcher in the hospital with the Doctor only giving him a short time to live. Butcher doesn't tell the other members of The Boys about this key detail, so we don't get to see their reactions. Now, in a new interview with Variety, Jack Quaid reveals how Hughie will react to the news.

"Man, I mean, we're gonna have to find out, but it's not gonna be good," Quaid revealed. "Butcher is like his best friend and an older brother. So that's pretty devastating news, when Hughie finds out but we're just going to have to wait and see how that plays out. I haven't read all the scripts for Season 4 yet. I don't really know, actually. This is my time to be a fan and just kind of let things come to me and react to them genuinely as I'm reading them. But I was really happy with the way the writers teed everything up for this next season."

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

