The Boys Latest Episode Opens With Content Warning About "Sexual, Graphic, and Taboo" Scenes

The folks at Amazon's newly-formed standards and practices division are earning their keep. Before the latest episode of The Boys, the streamer presents a screen that says, "This series deals with sensitive issues, including death by suicide, and contains scenes that could be sexual, graphic, or taboo in nature. No living people or animals were harmed or coerced. Viewer discretion is strongly advised." This isn't actually the most extensive content warning yet. Last week, the highly anticipated and much talked about "Herogasm" episode, begins with its own content warning card before things get started.

After the Amazon Prime Video logo appears, the car appears, reading: "Some scenes may not be suitable for some, really most, let's be honest, all viewers. But rest assured that any consensual relationships depicted, be they human, animal, superhero, or other, aren't real, harmed no one, and in fact cost a hilariously large amount in visual effects." You can take a look at it for yourself below.

You can see this week's below.

These aren't too unlike the kinds of "disclaimers" Kevin Smith's Clerks cartoon used to have, which were insisted on by ABC legal, in order to make it clear that many of the "celebrities" on the show were not voicing themselves, but were being parodied. Smith, writer/producer David Mandel, and the rest of the team decided to have some fun with it, saying things like, "The following television show is entirely fictitious. Any similarities to the history of any person, living or dead, or any actual events is entirely coincidental and unintentional. Except where specifically noted otherwise in the cast and crew credits, all celebrity voices are impersonated and no celebrities have endorsed any aspect of this show. In retaliation, this show endorses no celebrities. Except for Ben Affleck, pre-Reindeer Games."

Seven episodes of The Boys' season three are now available with the season finale arriving next week. As of this writing the new season of the show has managed to hold on to its 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a "Certified Fresh" distinction, tying it with season two as the highest rated batch of episodes for the show. Even with the critical acclaim that has followed the show, many viewers have been review-bombing the show not only for its content but because the series continues to release episodes weekly.

You can stream all three seasons of The Boys on Prime Video, or order the first two seasons on Blu-ray on Amazon.