The Boys Promotes Two Cast Members To Series Regulars For Season 3

As writing continues on the upcoming third season of The Boys, Amazon Prime Video and the producers have upped two of their recurring cast members to series regulars. A report from Deadline brings word that Claudia Doumit (who plays congresswoman Victoria "Vic" Neuman) and Colby Minifie (the neurotic Vought publicist Ashley Barrett) have both been upped to regulars for the third season of the series. Minifie has been part of the series since its first season, with Doumit joining in season two, and making a big splash at the end of season two finale when it's revealed she's the head-exploding supe.

A version of the character that appeared in the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, it's not clear where Neuman will fit into the larger scheme of the boys. Time will tell though, but not even Doumit was aware of this big twist with her character before she read the script for the finale, revealing this to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, saying "I just lost my mind and I was so excited."

"I just thought she was this cool Congresswoman coming in to f**k s**t up and take down Vought. And that's how she was pitched. And I'd see Eric (Kripke, showrunner) passing by on set and he'd just say to me, 'Got big stuff for Neuman, really exciting stuff.'... And I was trying to get into the headspace of it and I'm like, 'He's really stoked about this. He's really psyched for this,' and it was just insane because they'd just blown up a whale and they'd just like ... In comparison, I was like, 'I don't know that this is on par with the other stuff happening in the show to be excited about.' But then I got the episode. I got the script for the second to the last episode, episode six, and I read it and I was like, 'Oh, she's exploding heads. She's a f***ing supe. Oh my God, yes.'"

"Season three is going to be so f***ing crazy," Series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke said previously. "Like even in the first episode, the first ten minutes of that episode there is a sequence that I will not give away that like literally every time we even talk about it I like cover my mouth, it's so f***ing bananas. But we're also still going to go deeper into characters and keep exploring and really put characters forward, but f**k man, there's crazy s**t coming."

The first two seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime video, with season three tentatively scheduled to begin filming in the first part of 2021.