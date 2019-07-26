The Boys Season 1 Releases a Day Early on Amazon Prime

Amazon’s new superhero series The Boys, based on the creator-owned comic book of the same name from writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, appeared on the service earlier today, effectively releasing a day early. While it could be a mistake, the more likely scenario is that Amazon is high enough on it that they want to get it in front of audiences a little sooner. The series, which was set to premiere tomorrow, has already been renewed for a second season. The subversive superhero series was scheduled to debut on July 26 in more than 200 countries and territories.

The appeal of the comic was seeing what are essentially blue-collar workers take on the power and celebrity of major public figures (in this case, superheroes). It mixes a fantastical comic book world with a sort of class warfare thematic subtext, which is unique in the superhero genre. The fact that it comes from Preacher creator Garth Ennis also means that plenty of sex, violence, and demented oddity is also part of the mix. The idea of normal humans taking on superheroes is also a pretty intriguing novelty for the genre – and Dredd star Karl Urban certainly has the moxy to play the hard ass who would try.

Executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue, were joined by moderator Aisha Tyler today at Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center for a behind the scenes look at their upcoming series when the announcement was made. Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) was announced as joining the cast at Comic Con; he will appear in season two as Stormfront.

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The Boys is streaming now on Amazon Prime.