The Boys Showrunner Teases Seth Rogen’s “Agent Coulson” Role in Season 2

Amazon’s The Boys is quickly becoming a breakout hit for the streaming service, thanks to its twisted take on the superhero genre. What some fans may not realize is that The Boys TV adaptation is the brainchild of Preacher showrunners Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

With a successful season 1 in the books, talk has now turned to what Kripke and Co. have planned for the already-announced season 2 of The Boys. In a recent interview, Kripke teased that – among many other things – season 2 of The Boys will see Seth Rogen playing a character who is defined as the “Agent Coulson” of this superhero world.

Rogen actually makes a hilarious cameo in The Boys season 1, playing a version of himself who is on the promotional circuit for his new film Black Noir Insurrection, in which he plays opposite of Black Noir, the deadly ninja-like hero who is a member of the superhero team The Seven. The Seven are owned by the Vought corporation, which has created the “Vought Cinematic Unvierse” as a successful movie franchise (obviously spoofing our real-life Marvel Cinematic Universe). Well, as Kripke teases, the events of Black Noir Insurrection set up the debut of The Seven’s big team film, Dawn of The Seven, and it will see Rogen stepping up to become the “Agent Coulson” of this VCU movie-within-a-movie experience:

“In season 2, we’re filming a movie within a [show] called Dawn of the Seven,” Kripke revealed to EW. “And we’re all talking about wouldn’t it be great if Seth was one of the main characters of that movie, he was like the Agent Coulson of the group? If his schedule is clear, we’ll do that.”

I’m proud to be part of the VCU (The Vought Cinematic Universe). #TheBoysTV comes out on Amazon Prime on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RLxDGwscVo — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 24, 2019

The Boys succeeds in large part due to the mountain of dramatic irony it mines form viewers association with superhero franchises, and The Boys‘ ability to satirically flip those sacred tropes on their head. The VCU concept is an easy setup for just that kind of comedic turn, and Rogen playing a skewed version of Clark Gregg’s Coulson would be both hilarious and infuriating, depending on the level of Marvel fan and/or Seth Rogen hater you are. Personally, we hope that scenes Dawn of The Seven are played as a recurring gag through most of The Boys season 2, including a showcase of Rogen as zany spy man.

The Boys season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.