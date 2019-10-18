The Boys Showrunner Shares Set Photo of Patton Oswalt’s “Secret Role”

Right before the first season of The Boys ever debuted on Amazon Prime, the streaming service was quick to greenlight the series for another season — and that gambit paid off. The Boys was a critical and commercial hit, and the company announced it was one of their most watched titled shortly after its release. And with such an early renewal already in the books, work is already underway on the second season of The Boys. Showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the show will receive a major cameo in Season 2 from comedian and mega-nerd Patton Oswalt.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photo teasing Oswalt’s top-secret role on The Boys below!

Kripke has been teasing a lot of major changes coming for The Boys Season 2, especially with Hughie and Butcher seemingly on opposite sides of the fight. The showrunner addressed the two characters coming to collision — especially after the massive cliffhanger in the finale that revealed Butcher’s wife was still alive.

“Is there a way that we can still honor the comic but then pull the rug out to say they don’t have the same backstory at all, they just thought they did?” Kripke said to EW. “And if we could throw a left hook like that, we could really shock readers of the comic but also present this notion of, though these characters have so much in common, suddenly they find themselves in two different spaces. What does that do to them heading into season 2?”

Kripke explained the decision not only to change the comic book canon that saw Butcher’s wife Becca killed, but also that she was living in secret with lovechild of the vile superhero Homelander.

“You have this kid who’s half human and half monster; half the person Butcher loves most in the world and half the person Butcher hates most in the world,” Kripke said. “That’s just too perfect a character to not keep alive.”

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of The Boys leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

The Boys is available on Amazon Prime now.