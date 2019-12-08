The Boys Star Teases Things Get “Really F’ing Weird” for Homelander in Season 2

Fans were surprised this week when Amazon Studios revealed the first look at the second season of their popular new superhero show The Boys, revealing a lot of blood and guts and mayhem is waiting for us in the future. Some of the most disturbing images in the quick teaser footage comes courtesy of Homelander, the psychotic and sociopathic “hero” who has become the face of Vought International. Of course, he’s covered in blood and seems to be enjoying himself, which means that everyone in the world should be very afraid.

After the Season 2 trailer debuted at CCXP this week, actor Antony Starr stopped by the convention with some of his fellow cast members including Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, and Jessie Usher. And the Homelander actor teased that things get pretty insane in the new episodes.

“Season One for Homelander was about reconciling his past, dealing with his past,” Starr continued, “And one of the things that happen to all the characters [in Season 2], is whatever he had in Season One gets taken away. It’s a very internal journey.” He added, “It gets really f*cking weird, and I can’t tell you what, but I’ve done some of the weirdest things I’ve ever done.”

ComicBook spoke with Hughie actor Jack Quaid about the new season, teasing that it will take people by surprise when The Boys return.

“Oh man, no one is ready for Season 2,” Quaid told us. “It’s just absolutely bonkers. I’ll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we’ve topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say ‘What the hell?’ I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

He added, “And I think we’ve gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It’s bigger, but it’s a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that that’s what’s important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights – which we totally have – but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie’s perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I’m just really excited for people to see season two. I think it’s even better than season one, in my opinion.”

The Boys is set to return to Amazon Prime for Season 2 in 2020.

