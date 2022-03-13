The Walking Dead’s Laurie Holden Is Crimson Countess in The Boys Redband Trailer

Laurie Holden is the countess you can count on in the new redband trailer for The Boys Season 3. Known for her role as Andrea on the first three seasons of The Walking Dead and Renee on The Americans, Holden suits up as masked superheroine Crimson Countess for the next season of the superhero series premiering June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. A parody of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Holden’s Supe joins The Boys in a recurring role alongside the Captain America-spoofing Soldier Boy (Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles).

Wielding the powers of heat vision and fire manipulation, Holden’s Crimson Countess is team Payback: an Avengers-parodying super-group of Soldier Boy, Tek Knight, Swatto, Mind-Droid, and Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holden and Jensen join previously cast Season 3 newcomers Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as Supersonic, Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Blue Hawk, and Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints) as Gunpowder, original characters not from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic books.

“Season 3 is fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback,” series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke previously told Collider. “And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought, what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.”

The Boys Season 3 stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Vic, Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. See the official synopsis below.

The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

The Boys Season 3 is streaming June 3 on Amazon Prime Video.