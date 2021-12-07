The Boys Season 3 Reveals First Look At Nick Wechsler As Blue Hawk

Amazon Prime Video has released a “news” clip set in the world of The Boys, giving fans their first look at Nick Weschler as Blue Hawk, a character set to be introduced in the series’ upcoming third season. This comes not long after another Super, Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess, got a similar reveal. The pair will join the cast of the fan-favorite series alongside Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a goof on Marvel’s Captain America, and in fact both Soldier Boy and Crimson Countess is a riff on Scarlett Witch. Both of them appear in the comics on a team making fun of The Avengers in The Boys miniseries Payback.

Blue Hawk will be part of the story fronted by Soldier Boy, centering on a pre-The Seven team of superheroes that build up the backstory of the world. That team of antiheroes? You guessed it: Payback.

“Season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback,” Kripke recently told Collider. “And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought, what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.”

While the series doesn’t follow the comics slavishly, showrunner Eric Kripke works with Garth Ennis, who wrote the comics, and Darick Robertson, who drew them, as executive producers.

“I’ve sent him every script to this day,” Kripke told told Consequence of Sound of his relationship with Ennis back in 2020. “I even just sent him episode three of Season 3 yesterday because, to this day, he wants to weigh in on Butcher’s dialogue. And I’m happy to have him do it because he knows Butcher’s dialogue better than I do, and he knows British slang way better than me, so I’m happy to have him pitch suggestions. He says Butcher is his favorite character that he’s created, so he’s very protective of him. But he’s pretty open to the rest of it. He gets it. He gets that it’s inherently a different medium.”

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s unclear when the third season will premiere but a 2022 debut seems likely. Amazon is also doubling down on The Boys as a franchise for the streamer, ordering the previously announced spinoff show to series