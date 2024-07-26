The Boys Season 4 Ratings Reveal Major Jump in Viewership

The Boys are back on top – according to the latest ratings being reported by Amazon Prime Video. The Boys drew more than 55 million viewers, globally, across a window of 39 days, according to the latest reports from Amazon.

That figure is a third consecutive jump in growth for The Boys, season-to-season, with Season 4 increasing viewership over Season 3 by 20%. That makes it Amazon’s fourth most-viewed TV season of all time, behind The Rings of Power Season 1, Fallout Season 1, and Reacher Season 1; the second most-viewed season for a returning show, after Reacher Season 2. Given how big those other series were as newer shows, it’s impressive to see The Boys still making such an impact in Season 4.

Even more telling are the demographics: 60% of the viewership for The Boys Season 4 came from territories outside the US. The UK, Brazil, India, Canada, France, Mexico, Spain and Italy all contributed to making The Boys Season 4 Prime Video’s no. 1 title in over 170 countries.

Those ratings are important, as The Boys also faced the most backlash it’s ever received. The show was more pronounced than ever with its socio-political overtones, which (shockingly) managed to rile those who are even more politically charged in this divisive election year. The Boys was hit with assertions that its political commentary was costing the show viewers – but clearly the opposite is true. If anything, it now seems as though showrunner Eric Kripke and his team turned the current state of American culture into satire the whole world enjoyed. The Boys Season 4 Finale once again made the show look downright prescient, with its presidential assassination storyline, which only sparked bigger buzz for the show, and pulled even more viewers into it.

The Boys will now be heading into Season 5 with its largest viewing audience yet – an audience that will only jump in size since fans know it will be the Final Season of the show. That final showdown between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) will be an event unto itself. Meanwhile, the fandom is only growing as The Boys continues expanding its universe; the spinoff series Gen V Season 2 is in development, as is The Boys: Mexico series.

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the “supes” featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

All episodes of The Boys and Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video.

Via Variety