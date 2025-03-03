The Boys: Everything We Know About Season 5 (So Far)

The final showdown between Butcher and Homelander is officially on the horizon as Amazon Prime’s hit superhero satire prepares for its explosive conclusion. After four seasons of increasingly bloody confrontations, moral ambiguity, and razor-sharp political commentary, The Boys is gearing up for what creator Eric Kripke describes as nothing less than “our show’s version of the apocalypse.” With filming already underway and cast members sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses on social media, anticipation continues building for what promises to be a fittingly chaotic farewell to one of television’s most boundary-pushing series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Homelander’s fascistic vision for America takes shape and Butcher embraces his darkest impulses, the stage is set for a finale that will test the limits of just how far this unflinching critique of celebrity, power, and late-stage capitalism can go. Since its 2019 debut, The Boys has transformed from what many initially considered a darker, R-rated riff on Marvel into its own twisted subgenre—one that fearlessly tackles real-world issues through the lens of a world where superheroes are manufactured corporate assets rather than noble defenders.

Release Timeline

Though no official premiere date has been announced, all available evidence suggests The Boys season 5 will likely debut in mid-2026. Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) essentially confirmed this timeline in a social media post following season 4’s finale, telling fans he’d “see you in… 2 years.” Filming commenced in late 2024, with Kripke noting production would continue “well into the middle of ’25.” This extended production schedule aligns with previous seasons’ patterns, as Kripke explained to Deadline that typically, “from about when you start the writers room… to when generally you hit the air, it’s about two years and change.”

The final season will maintain the show’s standard eight-episode format. While the writing team has outlined the broad story arcs, Kripke revealed in an interview with Forbes that “the scripts are not all written” as they continue adapting to current events, keeping the series’ satirical edge razor-sharp. This approach highlights one of the show’s unique strengths—its ability to incorporate and comment on real-world developments, ensuring the satire remains relevant and cutting even as production spans multiple years.

The first episode of season 5 has already been titled “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite”, written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia. Both are veterans of the series, with Grellong serving as an executive producer since season 3 and Sgriccia previously directing episodes of both The Boys and spin-off Gen V.

Returning and New Cast

Prime Video

Most of the principal cast is confirmed to return, including Karl Urban (Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Cameron Crovetti (Ryan).

Perhaps the most exciting casting development involves Jensen Ackles reprising his role as Soldier Boy. Kripke confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Ackles will be a series regular, explaining they “really hadn’t explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy.” The Supernatural reunion expanded further in February 2025 when The Boys‘ social media accounts announced that Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins would also join the cast, though their roles remain undisclosed. This development sent fans into a frenzy, as the trio’s chemistry powered 15 successful seasons of Supernatural—also created by Kripke.

Additional newcomers include Hamilton star Daveed Diggs in an unspecified series-regular role and Stranger Things actor Mason Dye as Bombsight, a vintage supe from the 1950s mentioned briefly in season 4. Speculation suggests Dye’s character might bridge The Boys with the upcoming prequel spin-off Vought Rising.

Some cast departures are confirmed as well. Claudia Doumit, who played Victoria Neuman for three seasons, confirmed her character’s death is “pretty permanent” following the season 4 finale. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Joe Kessler—revealed to be a hallucination caused by Butcher’s brain tumor—may still appear in some capacity.

Morgan told Variety, “I don’t know how you do season five without an appearance, at least… I think it’d be really hard to carry on without some sort of resolution.”

Storyline Expectations

Amazon Prime Video

Season 5 picks up after season 4’s dramatic conclusion, where Homelander effectively seized control of the United States and imposed martial law. Kripke described the premise plainly, saying, “He took over the country. It’s his country now.” Set photos leaked on Reddit appear to show “Freedom Camps,” suggesting Homelander’s America has quickly descended into authoritarianism.

With most of The Boys captured and Butcher on a rogue mission to eliminate all supes with the stolen virus, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Kripke teased that throughout the final season, Hughie will “solidly learn what it means to be human,” while Butcher will “completely commit to being a monster.”

The showrunner has indicated that viewers should expect significant casualties in the final season, telling Gamesradar+, “There’s no guarantee who’s going to survive because you don’t have to keep [the cast] for another season.”

This sentiment was echoed by Jack Quaid, who told The Hollywood Reporter, “I just keep thinking a lot of us are probably gonna die. It’s just going to be insane, and I’m excited to see what that entails.”

Antony Starr, who plays the villainous Homelander, offered intriguing insight into his character’s mindset for the final season.

“The more Homelander gets what he wants, the less happy he is. And that really frustrates him,” Starr told Variety. Kripke elaborated at a SAG-AFTRA panel, explaining that Homelander is “literally all trauma… He wants to be a god, but he’s a man. And it’s kind of slowly, or maybe not so slowly, driving him insane.”

Ryan’s allegiance will likely be a major plot point as Homelander’s son continues struggling with his identity and powers. Similarly, questions remain about Ashley Barrett’s fate after taking Compound V in the season 4 finale and whether A-Train will return to protect his family despite being on the run.

Connections to Spinoffs

The Boys: Vought Rising will star Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) & Aya Cash (Stormfront)

While The Boys is ending, the universe will continue expanding. Gen V season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025, bridging the gap between The Boys seasons 4 and 5.

Kripke has emphasized that the timeline remains straightforward, saying, “It’s all very modular… It’s all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti.” This suggests events in Gen V season 2 will directly impact The Boys season 5.

Additionally, a prequel series titled Vought Rising starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash (reprising her role as Stormfront) has been announced, along with a Mexico-based spin-off. The Boys: Mexico will be helmed by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal executive producing and potentially appearing in smaller roles.

Gen v / Amazon Prime Video

Kripke has said that while “this particular story is ending, the Butcher-Homelander is ending,” the franchise has plenty more stories to tell. However, he was unequivocal about season 5 being the conclusion for the flagship series, telling Entertainment Weekly, “This story of ‘The Boys’ will not continue on.” While he hopes to remain involved with future spin-offs, he plans to step back from the day-to-day showrunner role, telling Deadline he’ll “give notes on scripts, and help them break story when they need me, but not the 24/7 in the grind.”

As production continues through 2025, fans will undoubtedly receive more glimpses into what promises to be a suitably chaotic, violent, and thought-provoking conclusion to one of television’s most daring series. With Kripke revealing he already knows “that moment where the title card comes up and it says six months later, and you see where everybody is,” viewers can only speculate about who—if anyone—will emerge from this final bloody confrontation between The Boys and The Seven.

The Boys Season 5 is currently in production.