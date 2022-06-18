The Boys: Seth Rogen's Season Three Cameo Revealed

Spoilers for this week's episode of The Boys follow! Season three of The Boys continues to surprise viewers an this week is no different, not only because of its big musical episode and the arrival of The Legend, but a certain cameo, none other than Seth Rogen. An executive producer on the series Rogen has made a cameo appearance in the first two seasons of the show as well, appearing as himself both times. In season three Rogen is present as a customer for Crimson Countess' adult webcam site, showing up without a shirt on and....well, let's say having some solo fun.

This begs the question, is the Rogen we see in the most recent episode him playing himself again? Only his NSFW screen name is pictured in the episode, and he's never referred to by name, but considering the previous two appearances by Rogen were him as himself we're going to make the call and say that it's him. Sadly for Seth his experience is ruined after Billy Butcher leaps into action and incapacitates Crimson Countess, leaving Sir-C*ms-A-Lot-779 with an unfortunate conclusion to their fun.

"We shot Seth's cameo in his offices in Los Angeles, as the very, very last thing shot for season 3, because it was shot many weeks after we wrapped production," The Boys creator Eric Kripke told Digital Spy about the scene. "And the truth is, we had a whole list of people that we wanted to be masturbating. There were some wild names being pitched. Just wild, wild names. I'm certainly not going to name anybody! But some really big names." For some reason, I don't know why, giant stars don't want to masturbate on camera. It's so weird. It's just weird. And so we kept going through them."

Seth Rogen's cameo is just the latest hilarious appearance by a celebrity in the new season. Charlize Theron, fresh off her appearance in the MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, showed up in the opening scene of season three, playing herself who was playing Stormfront in the in-universe Dawn of the Seven film. Even season two star Aya Cash made a cameo appearance, returning as Stormfront for two episodes which resulted in her character being officially killed off.

The first five episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are released every Friday with only three left.