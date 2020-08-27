The Boys Showrunner Teases Surprising Pairings in Season 2

✖

Arguably most of the characters in The Boys don't like each other, which is one of the main reasons that they all make for compelling television. Billy Butcher and Hughie, even Butcher and Homelander make for a pairing that you can't take your eyes off when you're watching. With the upcoming second season of the series you can expect even more of that as showrunner and creator Eric Kripke has revealed. Speaking exclusively with ComicBook.com, Kripke revealed that some interesting combinations of characters will share the screen, including members of The Seven and The Boys that will tango.

"I think the Stormfront/Homelander run takes some hilarious twists and turns, and they play really well off each other," Kripke said. "I really like that one. I thought the Butcher/Becca relationship is really heartbreaking this year. I think it reveals like a lot of pain in Butcher that I don't think we were expecting. But we also had some really, part of the fun of having a show go a couple seasons, is you can just start playing the game of like, 'What an unexpected pairing.' And then make it happen, just for an episode or so."

He added, "So we put Starlight and Butcher together for that reason. We put them on a mission together because those two hate each other. And we also put Starlight with Mother's Milk for an episode, which is a really interesting pairing. So, you know, part of it is just mixing it up and playing with who goes with who, and you get some really interesting scenes out of that."

Season two of The Boys is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th with the first three episodes of the new season. The remaining five episodes will premiere weekly for the five weeks following. The new season will also see Amazon debut an after-show hosted by Aisha Tyler called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys with the first episode arriving before the premiere of Season 2.

The first reviews for The Boys season two have started to roll out online as well with ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar giving the series a perfect five out of five, enjoying the batch of episodes so much, he'd couldn't help but look forward to season three.

"Kripke once said that The Boys season 2 didn't want to go bigger, but deeper, and in that regard season 2 is a magnificent success," Aguilar says in his full review, which you can read here. "Sure the action and shock value is there in spades, but it's the very real people underneath that will leave you feeling every emotion under the sun, and we cannot wait to return once more to this crazy world in season 3."

The Boys Season Two is set for release on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.