The Boys Star Promises Prequel Vought Rising Will Be "Insanely Good"

The Boys might be drawing to a close after its upcoming fifth season, but it sounds like the franchise is far from over. It was confirmed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con that a Vought Rising prequel is in the works, centered around Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Little is known about Vought Rising, outside of the fact that it will be set in the 1950s and explore the early exploits of the two characters, but it sounds like it could be something special. While speaking to ComicBook about her role in HBO's upcoming series The Franchise, Cash revealed that she does not know when Vought Rising will begin filming, but teased that the early work on the series is "insanely good."

"No, we don't actually know yet," Cash explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I've read two scripts and they're absolutely insanely good. But that's about all I can tell you."

Will There Be Other The Boys Spinoffs?

In addition to Vought Rising, Prime Video has plans for the already-announced The Boys: Mexico and a sophomore season of the spinoff series Gen V. As series creator Eric Kripke previously argued, there is plenty of untapped potential in branching out the franchise to further installments

"I think they can and should continue. The Boys story is about Butcher and Homelander and these two planets crashing into each other and this particular story doesn't work without both of them. And you can only keep that going for so long," Kripke previously said of the franchise's spinoffs. "So what I would say is, this particular story is ending, the Butcher-Homelander is ending. But there can be other stories and other corners of the universe. And hopefully, it's vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories. So hopefully, Gen V continues, hopefully, a couple other things we have in development continue."

Why Is The Boys Ending With Season 5?

As series showrunner Kripke revealed shortly after the confirmation of the final season, he feels that stopping The Boys with a fifth and final season will allow it to end in a satisfying, but not overwhelming, way.

"Part of it is such a wonky stupid screenwriter thing but three and five are the big magical numbers for writing," Kripke explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Three is movie acts, TV acts are five. Jokes are a runner of three for five. Five just seems like a good round number. It's enough to tell the story but also bring it to a climax without wearing out its welcome. It's been hard because I haven't been able to tell everyone. I was thrilled to finally be able to get the word out there."

What Is The Franchise About?

The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story.

The cast of The Franchise includes Cash as Anita, Himesh Patel as Daniel, Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Cole Powell as Bryson.

The Franchise premieres on HBO on Sunday, October 6th.