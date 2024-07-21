Gen V Season 2 Lands 2025 Release as Production Begins

The second season of Gen V is officially in production, and has been for the better part of the past two months. After a tease earlier this month featuring Gen V star Jaz Sinclair, Amazon MGM Studiosi boss Vernon Sanders has confirmed the show’s second batch of episodes are now filming.

“We love Gen V. Season 2 is turning out to be really strong. They’ve had their hardships obviously with the loss of Chance [Perdomo] but ultimately I think all fans of The Boys are really going to love that second season and stay tuned on whether there’s more,” he said in a new chat with The Wrap before confirming the show’s aiming for a 2025 release. “We are in production now. We’ve been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two and I’m hoping that will be out next year.”

Sanders also confirmed the studio is open to more spinoffs of The Boys, especially now that the main show will end with its fifth and final season. The decision for more spinoffs, however, is up to The Boys creator Eric Kripke.

“This is all about Eric Kripke. We’ve had this incredible success because of his vision and execution and he’s told us for awhile that he believes this really should be a five-season series,” Sanders add. “Of course, we asked him, ‘Are you really sure it can’t go on for more?’ And he gave it some thought, but came back to his original vision for this, so we want to honor that. And similarly, if there’s more to this universe, which would we love, that’s ultimately going to be about him leading the path there.”

Gen V‘s the only one that’s been given an actual order, with The Boys: Mexico currently in the earliest stages of development with Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal attached to produce.

The first season of Gen V is now streaming on Prime Video while the second season has yet to set a release date. All four seasons of The Boys will be available to stream in their entirety on the same service this week with the release of the Season Four finale.