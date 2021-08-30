The Boys Teases A-Train's New Single "Faster"

✖

Not satisfied with already giving us one banger of a single in the form of Erin Moriarty's Emmy-nominated song "Never Truly Vanish," The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed another in-continuity single is on the way. Jessie T. Usher's A-Train will debut his new single "Faster" on Wednesday, September 1st. "NEW IN WORLD CONTENT WED!!" Kripke wrote on Twitter. "Like 'You'll Never Truly Vanish' the chef's kiss for me is how dead seriously we take this stupidity. @The_JessieT CRUSHES IT. Written by musical chameleon Christopher Lennertz." Check out the teaser for the new single and its upcoming music video below!

When we left things at the end of season two of The Boys, A-Train was on his way back into The Seven (and seemingly no longer affiliated with The Church of the Collective). As you may recall though he was an integral part in the downfall of Stormfront, handing over the sensitive material about her past to Hughie and Annie which revealed her Nazi past to the world. That in mind, even if he's being put back on The Seven he may find himself in the crosshairs of Homelander having helped bring down Stormfront (though confirmed to be alive at the end of season two, Aya Cash won't be reprising her part).

Fans are already excited about the new season of the series which has Jensen Ackles attached to appear as Soldier Boy, a parody of Captain America. Other newcomers include Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints) as a supe called Gunpowder, a character that has roots in the comics and was briefly featured in the first season of the show (naturally played by a different actor). Plus Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Resident) as play Supersonic, an ex-boyfriend of Erin Moriarty's Starlight, and Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Blue Hawk. Laurie Holden (Andrea on AMC's The Walking Dead) will also appear as "Crimson Countess" a counterpart to Scarlet Witch.

"The thing that has worried me about Season 3 is that it has become really fun and breezy to write again," Kripke previously told Consequence of Sound. "That worries me. It’s feeling enjoyable. I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored. So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling on the all-new episodes.