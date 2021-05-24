The CW Reveals First Look at The 4400 Reboot

✖

The CW offered up some major news on Monday with the revelation that the network has ordered DC's Naomi to series, passed on the Black Lightning spinoff, Painkiller, is retooling its Powerpuff pilot, and that the Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift, is still in development. But there were also updates on another upcoming series, the reboot of The 4400. On Tuesday, the network shared a first look at the series, simply titled 4400, with new key art shared to social media. The art is pretty straightforward, with a "4400" form out of people standing together with "coming soon" in text below. You can check it out for yourself below.

#4400 is coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/SU7Esy83LE — 4400 (@thecw4400) May 24, 2021

The upcoming series is a reboot of The 4400, a sci-fi series which first aired on USA Network for four seasons and 44 episodes from 2004 to 2007. René Echevarria and Scott Peters created the original The 4400, starring Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Summer Glau, Jeffrey Combs, and Conchita Cambell, and which helped launch Mahershala Ali into stardom. News that The CW was interested in revitalizing the series first broke in 2018 and, in February, the reboot was given a straight-to-series order by the network.

According to the previously-released synopsis for 4400, the series tells the tale of "4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason."

The series comes from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson and Anna Fricke, who also rebooted Walker, Texas Ranger for the network. The pilot episode, written by Jackson, will be directed by Erica Watson. Jackson and Fricke will serve as executive producers on the series along with Laura Terry and Sunil Nayar. As for when 4400 will debut, that information was not yet revealed, though the network is expected to announce its 2021-2022 schedule on Tuesday so further updates may come then.

Are you excited about The 4400 reboot series? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.