Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Ordered to Series at The CW

For those Supernatural fans worried about not seeing Jared Padalecki‘s face on The CW after the series concludes, put those fears to rest. Padalecki isn’t going anywhere any time soon, as the network has already picked his new show up to series, even before Supernatural has wrapped filming on its 15th and final season. The CW announced on Tuesday that it was handing out a full series order to the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, with Padalecki taking on the role made famous by Chuck Norris.

The reboot initially landed at The CW back in October, and the network has clearly seen enough to give it the go-ahead for more episodes. The CW made the same series commitment to Superman & Lois, the series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the titular roles. Both of these orders come just a week after The CW renewed 13 of its programs for additional seasons. The only shows that won’t be back on The CW next year are the ones coming to an end: Supernatural, Arrow, The 100, Jane the Virgin, and My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Padalecki’s Walker reboot is said to be a complete reboot of the original series, essentially erasing the events of the Norris vehicle for this new story. CBS recently took the same approach with reboots of Magnum PI and MacGyver, both of which have proven to be successful on the network.

Padalecki will play the titular Cordell Walker in the reboot, “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit.” As a widower and father of two, Walker returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years on a high-profile undercover case. With his new partner, one of the only women in the history of the Texas Rangers, Walker will face new challenges and serve as the kind of modern day hero the world has been looking for.

Walker, Texas Ranger is being executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor) and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lindsey Liberstore.

