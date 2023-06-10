The CW Quietly Cancels Horror Series After Three Seasons

The CW has officially cancelled horror anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories after three seasons on the network. The news, which was confirmed by TVLine, may not come as a surprise to fans of the series as series' third season ended in February 2022 and there had been no updates on the series since. The series originally got its start as short-form content in 2017 on the go90 app before being adapted for CW Seed in 2018, where its popularity led to the series coming to the main The CW network in 2019.

Two Sentence Horror Stories was described as featuring contemporary tales of horror and haunting for "the diverse and digital age". "Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two-sentence horror stories, the anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation…the things that haunt us are still the same."

Two Sentence Horror Stories is the Latest Series Cancelled by The CW

The quiet cancellation of Two Sentence Horror Stories is just the latest cancellation by The CW. Last month, network cancelled several series. Walker Independence and The Winchesters were both cancelled after just one season at the network, while Kung Fu was also cancelled after three seasons. The network had previously announced that several other series — The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew — would be ending after their current seasons. Currently, there are three fan-favorite series awaiting renewal news: Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and All-American: Homecoming.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said last month. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

He particularly expressed frustration with a lack of control over the streaming in reference to Superman & Lois, which he called one of the network's "strongest" shows. If renewed, the series will air at midseason or over the summer of 2024. Rumor has it Warner Bros. Discover's Max streaming platform may save at least Superman & Lois, if not both, if The CW declines to renew.

What Will The CW's Programming Look Like Going Forward?

There have been several changes when it comes to The CW's programming following its acquisition by media giant Nexstar last year. The network released its fall 2023-2024 schedule last month, revealing several acquired series — including Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, and Sullivan's Crossing — as well as the debut of 61st Street, a series that was previously cancelled by AMC. Additionally, it was recently announced that The CW has picked up the first three seasons of The Chosen, a series about the life of Jesus, which will premiere on the network on Sunday, July 16th, and air through Christmas Eve.

"The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way," said Brad Schwartz, The CW's President of Entertainment, in a statement. "This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further."

