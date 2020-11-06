The CW Releases New Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Teaser

✖

In development for some time at The CW, Jared Padalecki's follow-up to Supernatural is officially on the way and the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger is close enough that the network is already teasing it with an official promo. With filming on Supernatural in the rear view mirror, and the series finale airing in just two weeks, production on the new series has already begun and you can see the first teaser below. "For a long time I chose duty over family, until one day that wasn't an option," Padalecki's character says in the video which seems to hint at its new theme song, which is markedly different from the original series.

Joining Padalecki in the upcoming series is Keegan Allen as Padalecki's brother Liam Walker with The X-Files and Sons of Anarchy alum Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, the father of Padalecki's Cordell Walker and Keegan Allen's Liam, and The 100's Lindsey Morgan as Micki, the new partner of Padalecki's Walker. Jared Padalecki's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki, has also been cast in the upcoming series as the late wife of Cordell Walker and will play her in flashbacks throughout the series.

First announced in September 2019, Walker was picked up by The CW in January of this year and is expected to debut on the network in January 2021, currently set for Thursday nights at 8/7c. You can check out the official synopsis below.

"WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback."