Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Releases First Synopsis

The CW pulled the curtain back a bit on their upcoming series lineup, and while it included plenty of superheroes and magic, it also featured the reimagining of the Chuck Norris-led Walker, Texas Ranger series. The new series, simply titled Walker, will feature Jared Padalecki in the lead role of Cordell Walker. We've seen some of the extended cast announced, and even received hints of the show's storyline and why Walker returns to his home town of Austin. A new synopsis paints an even clearer picture, however, both of the show's story and what role the cast will play in that story, and you can check out the new synopsis straight from CW below.

"WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback."

One of the more interesting revelations is the role of Walker's brother (played by Keegan Allen), who is an ADA that stepped in for Walker after he left. This is teased as a somewhat conflicted relationship, as dealing with his family after his return will be a big part of Walker's narrative. That also includes his son, daughter, mother, and father, so he's going to have his hands full.

His new partner will be played by Lindsey Morgan, and the character is one of the first women to become a Ranger in Texas Rangers' history, which presents its own challenges and we will see her work through those as well.

Walker will also discover there is more to his wife's death than he originally thought, so it seems this investigative aspect will run throughout the entire season.

