The CW’s Walker Prequel Adds Wu Assassins and Another Life Stars

The cast of The CW’s Walker prequel spinoff is only continuing to grow. Late this week, it was announced that Lawrence Kao (Wu Assassins, The Originals) and Greg Hovanessian (Another Life, When Hope Calls) have joined the cast of Walker: Independence, the upcoming prequel to the hit reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which was given a pilot order earlier this year. Kao will portray Kai on the series, while Hovanessian will portray Tom Davidson. They join previously-announced cast member Matt Barr, who previously appeared on the flagship series as a different character.

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kao will play Kai. A younger Chinese man with a kind face, fluent in English, Kai runs a local laundry, in partner with the older, more taciturn Bowen Sing. A former railroad worker, Kai has settled into his new life in Independence, where he meets Abby. He quickly befriends her, offering Abby her first meal and a friendly word of advice about staying in Independence.

Hovanessian’s Tom Davidson, is described as the new Sheriff in Independence, and handsome for someone you don’t know is the devil. And Abby has reason to believe that Tom is a very bad man indeed. Quick to take over Abby’s late husband Liam’s job, Tom is now a smiling power in the town.

The Walker: Independence pilot will be written by Walker executive producer Seamus Fahey, based on a story by him and series creator Anna Fricke. Executive producers will also include Walker star Jared Padalecki, alongside Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

“With Supernatural, it was Jensen and me for so many years,” Padalecki told ComicBook.com last year. “But for a lot of those years, it was just Jensen and me. So, Walker, I’m more, maybe, the solo lead, but we have such an awesome and extensive cast. I mean, we have Lindsay Morgan, who’s my work partner on the show. Then we have Keegan Allen, who’s my brother on the show. I have kids, I have parents. We have the captain of the Rangers. And so, there are a lot more ways to flesh out this world that aren’t just through the eyes of Cordell Walker, which has been nice.”

What do you think of the latest update surrounding The CW’s Walker spinoff? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline