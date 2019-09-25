The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Star Mark Hamill Honors Jim Henson

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but he’s also a voice actor who has lent his talents to many projects. This year, he was the voice behind The Scientist in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a prequel to the 1982 film, The Dark Crystal, which was directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. Yesterday would’ve been Henson’s 83rd birthday, so many people took to the Internet to honor the legend, who is best known for creating The Muppets. Hamill was one of the many people to post about Henson, sharing some sweet memories from his childhood to Twitter.

I idolized this man from the moment I first saw #TheMuppets on the Ed Sullivan show as a young child. He created a inspired world of comic anarchy unlike anything I’d ever seen before. Meeting him & (briefly) working with him was something I’ll treasure forever. #Hamill❤️#Henson https://t.co/iczRzsabKE pic.twitter.com/F3UEmuz0eu — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2019

“Jim Henson brought joy, laughter, love, and a whole lot of fun to the world. Today on his birthday, we honor his legacy, the furry friends that he brought to life, and the impact he’s had on Sesame Street over the last 50 years. Happy Birthday Jim, we miss you every day,” the official Sesame Street account wrote.

Many people commented on the post to share some memories of Hamill with Henson’s creations:

In addition to Hamill, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance featured the voices of Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Split and Glass standout Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the three main characters. The trio was joined by Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

Recently, Henson’s daughter, Lisa Henson, shared that her father would have been happy with the series.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is now streaming on Netflix.