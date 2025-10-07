The DCU Might Have Made Another Controversial DCEU Character Canon (But Is It Worth It?)

For the most part, the DC Universe is a complete reboot. There’s a new Superman in the field, and he’s much more interested in helping people rather than standing around and pondering why nobody likes him. Lex Luthor is also totally different, being less driven by having superheroes do the dirty work for him and more by aligning himself with like-minded individuals. However, the man steering the ship, James Gunn, isn’t ready to let go of everything. The DCU can’t seem to quit the corner of the universe that houses A.R.G.U.S., the government body that enjoys sticking bombs in people’s heads and telling them how high to jump.

Rick Flag Sr., the father of Joel Kinnaman’s character from The Suicide Squad, appears in every DCU project, and his favorite subject to talk about is the death of his son. Of course, he holds Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, responsible, working to hunt the anti-hero down in his solo series. It’s hard to focus on the battle between Smith and Flag Sr., though, and not only because there’s a universe full of Nazis to deal with. No, Peacemaker keeps teasing the existence of characters from the DC Extended Universe, putting its franchise in a tough spot.

Peacemaker Continues to Push the Idea That Suicide Squad (2016) Is Canon

Gunn’s first DC movie is another story about Task Force X, the team that A.R.G.U.S. sends on dangerous missions because it doesn’t want to waste real manpower. Several characters from the first Suicide Squad movie return, including Rick Flag Jr., Harley Quinn, and Amanda Waller. That’s about as far as the connections between the two movies go, though, as it chooses to walk its own path and tell a story that doesn’t rely on references to the past. Surprisingly, Peacemaker isn’t following suit, even as it makes the jump from the DCEU to the DCU. Season 2 already features a few major reveals about Flag Jr., including that he was having an affair with Emilia Harcourt prior to the events of The Suicide Squad.

During Peacemaker‘s flashback scene, Flag Jr. mentions his relationship with June Moone, aka the Enchantress, whose only other appearance comes in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Enchantress isn’t exactly the best villain, so bringing her into the fold means Gunn probably doesn’t have serious plans for her. Well, another bad guy finds themselves in the same boat after Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6. Lex Luthor mentions a “bear-sized man with dragon skin,” which perfectly describes Killer Croc, another member of Suicide Squad‘s team. While it’s again possible that Gunn doesn’t see Killer Croc having a future and wants to use him for a quick joke, pulling these stunts is defeating the purpose of the reboot.

Killer Croc Deserves Justice as Much as Any Other DCEU Character

It’s obviously not fair to drop every sin of the past on Gunn’s doorstep. He should be able to tell the stories he wants without having to worry about redeeming every character the DCEU touched. However, he’s also closing the door on some interesting characters, ones that another creative could see potential for down the line. Killer Croc isn’t the most iconic member of Batman’s rogues’ gallery, being mostly a physical threat that can give the Dark Knight trouble when he ventures into Gotham’s sewer system. He’s not always a mindless brute; sometimes, he’s portrayed as an anti-hero who can do the right thing in the wrong way.

Gunn is giving James Watkins and Mike Flanagan the freedom to turn Clayface into more than a generic villain, greenlighting an origin story that will feature body horror elements. While Killer Croc isn’t all that different from his shape-shifting counterpart, it’s starting to feel like the DCU will never take him seriously. Sure, Peacemaker doesn’t confirm that Luthor’s cell neighbor is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s character, but the implication is there because Gunn never does anything by accident. There are, no doubt, jokes to be made at the DCEU’s expense. After all, its failures are the sole reason that the DCU exists. But not a single chuckle is worth it if it comes at the expense of a potentially great story.

Peacemaker Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

