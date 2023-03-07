The Eric Andre Show Confirms Season 6 Premiere Date

It's been almost one year since Adult Swim confirmed that a sixth season of The Eric Andre Show was on the way, and now we know exactly when. Confirmed by the network today, The Eric Andre Show will return on Sunday, June 4 at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, marking about a two and a half year gap between the two seasons of the show. Some of the celebrities confirmed to appear and be tormented by the titular host include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, and Lil Yachty. They also tease "a host of other celebrities so big we legally can't use them in promotions."

"The wait is finally over," Andre said in a statement. "We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people's publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We've barely recovered." The series will make its way to the SXSW Comedy Festival ahead of the new season's premiere, featuring an evening of live comedy and a sneak peek of the new episodes. Andre is set to host the event on Sunday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m. CT at Esther's Follies in Austin, Texas. Felipe Esparza will appear alongside Andre with DJ Douggpound, Dan Curry, and Sandy Honig.

Adult Swim's official description of the new season is a wild one, reading: "Invoking the tantric swag of sex god EROS, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911. Co-hosts include Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious (but soon-to-be iconic) FRIDGE KEEPER."

Having been on the air for over a decade now, The Eric Andre Show has made a name for itself thanks to the antics of its host both in studio and on the street. Featuring an unpredictable mix of actual celebrities, "fake" celebrities and extreme real-life weirdos. These interviews are broken up with deranged man-on-the-street segments, surreal flashes of inexplicable studio chaos, talk show desk-pieces and the general deconstruction of late night's most beloved trope.