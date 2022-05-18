The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Ordered at Adult Swim

✖

The Eric Andre Show has been renewed for Season 6 over at adult swim. The beloved surreal talk show lives on to terrorize even more famous people. Warner Bros. Discover had their Upfronts event this morning and the late night programming block had a big presence during the presentations. Andre himself said, "Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can't believe agreed to this." But, that wasn't the only surprise for fans as Rick and Morty had an anime of its own announced. Toonami is also getting some new shows. Adult swim seems to be a major priority for the new merger moving forward. That makes a lot of sense, and you can expect Andre's brand of madcap wildness to only continue as next season gets underway. In a bit of a theme, the comedian only continues to bare more skin at every opportunity.

In a previous interview with CinemaBlend, Andre discussed his "interview style." A lot of people get shocked when they are introduced to the show for the first time. Celebrities are usually not down to get embarrassed in any way on camera. But, when you drill right down into it, that's all The Eric Andre Show is some of the time. The network is all the better for it.

(Photo: adult swim)

"No, I'm never intentionally mean to anybody. I'm a benevolent terrorist. I'm never malicious. You're always trying to go up to the line and find the line, you know, but I'm trying my best," he mused. "We're all just trying our best. One time I got into a fight with Nathan Fielder at a wedding and I came up to him and apologized and he goes, 'Listen man, we're all just trying our best.' (Laughs.) I thought that was like the perfect way to like put it."

New guest stars for this season of The Eric Andre Show include: Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Daymond John, Tinashe, Diplo, Rico Nasty, Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Meagan Good, Waka Flocka Flame, Cypress Hill, and Lil Yachty.

Are you excited for another season of The Eric Andre Show? Let us know down in the comments!