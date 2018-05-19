‘The Expanse’ Fans Fly a Banner Over Amazon Studios in Attempt to Save the Series

Following news that SYFY was canceling The Expanse, fans banded together to raise money to get their voices heard, launching a GoFundMe to fly a banner over Amazon headquarters to spark their interest in keeping the series alive. Check out photos of the banner in the tweet below.

#SaveTheExpanse Airplane Banner is Up & Flying Over #AmazonStudios in Santa Monica Now! Global Aerial Advertising Since 1947 @airadsworldwide pic.twitter.com/RPfC8v5a8O — Airads Worldwide (@airadsworldwide) May 15, 2018

In case the executives at Amazon Studios weren’t in the building to see the banner, fans have also created an online petition which has amassed more than 100,000 signatures.

“We, the people of Earth, Mars and the Belt, call upon Netflix or Amazon to secure the national and international rights for this show so the millions of fans can continue to dream of a life in space,” the petition reads. “Netflix already secured the international rights and is betting heavily on sci-fi series so a complete acquisition would only be logical. Amazon on the other hand is responsible for the streaming rights in North-America and knows a thing or two about sci-fi (series) as well.”

Fans aren’t the only ones hoping to get the series renewed, as the show’s production company also hopes the series can find life on another service.

“The outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the fans of The Expanse has been remarkable and encouraging,” said Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson in a statement. “The show’s impassioned fan base, including hundreds of thousands of viewers and the likes of George R.R. Martin and Patton Oswalt, appear to be as hopeful as we are that this stunning space drama can find a new home on another platform.”

The execs at SYFY attempted to share their disappointment with fans by detailing the difficulties of the decision.

“The Expanse transported us across the solar system for three brilliant seasons of television,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Everyone at Syfy is a massive fan of the series, and this was an incredibly difficult decision. We want to sincerely thank The Expanse‘s amazing cast, crew and all the dedicated creatives who helped bring James S.A. Corey’s story to life. And to the series’ loyal fans, we thank you most of all.”

The series’ third season currently airs on SYFY on Wednesday nights.

