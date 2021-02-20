The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Praises Marvel’s Production Continuity

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie took time to praise the continuity between Marvel production shoots. The actor sat down with Desus & Mero to talk about all the projects he has rolling right now. When it comes to the Disney+ series, that sense of community is an asset, especially in a very unconventional year. The hosts of the Showtime hit asked Mackie about the Marvel environment when contrasted with Outside the Wire for Netflix. There are more than double the staff working on any given Marvel project when compared to the Netflix favorite. Viewers would be stopped in their tracks if they knew the sheer manpower that goes into making some of these projects. The Falcon actor sounds more than grateful for that familiarity, while also acknowledging there can be some benefits to smaller projects as well.

“When we were shooting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Prague, that’s as big of a production as you can get,” he told the hosts. “100’s of millions of dollars. But, at the same time, there’s a certain disconnect because there’s so many people there. 250 people a day on-set, that you form these little pods, these little communities with… With Marvel it’s tight-knit. I’ve known our prop guy for 14 years now. We’ve watched each other’s kids grow up. So, it’s very close.”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” Mackie told Rich Eisen a few weeks ago. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th

