The Falcon And the Winter Soldier Finale: First Sam Wilson Captain America Stills Released

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) soars into action as the all-new Captain America in the first officially released stills from the finale of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In "One World, One People," the former Falcon suits up as Captain America and wields the shield entrusted to him by a retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), flying into battle against revenge-seeking hired gun Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) in New York City. When Captain America, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) converge on the Global Repatriation Council HQ, it's to thwart a plot carried out by Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and her band of Super Soldier Flag Smashers.

"We wanted Sam to engage in both a public and private conversation of what it means for a Black man to pick up such an iconic historically white symbol," Falcon and Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland previously told Entertainment Weekly about Sam's decision to reclaim Steve's shield in Episode 5. "By starting off with his acknowledgment of how important it is as a symbol, and that it is connected to a bygone era, Sam opens the door to the idea that what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as it was when Steve first picked up the shield."

Skogland added: "It is important that we explore all sides to its future as a symbol, given it represents the American flag and the deep history that comes with something that represents equality and freedom," the director continued. "It needs to be an ongoing discussion because those very coveted ideas that are the core to the American Dream are actually fragile and need to be protected from those that go down a slippery slope, no matter how well-intentioned, that actually puts freedom and equality in the crosshairs."

The release of the first official stills on Monday featuring Sam Wilson's Captain America comes as Marvel debuts new marketing and merchandise featuring the former Falcon in his star-spangled suit, including the first Sam Wilson Captain America poster and a wave of action figures and Funko POP! collectibles highlighting the all-new Cap.

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.

