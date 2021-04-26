The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale Funko Pops and Soda Are On Sale Now

The latest Pops figures in Funko's Marvel lineup will come as no surprise to anyone that saw the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ last week. Indeed, we have a new Cap in a new suit - and now we have a Pop figure of that new Cap in his new suit. We also have a new Pop of the former new Cap in a black version of his old suit. It's complicated, but the full details can be found below - including pre-order links.

The new common Funko Pop figures for the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier include Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in his new Cap suit, a new Pop figure of Bucky Barnes/The Winter Solider (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in the black U.S. Agent version of his former Captain America suit. All of these new The Falcon and the Winter Solider Funko Pops can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth now.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a Captain America figure Year of the Shield Edition figure here on Amazon. A flying version of Cap with wings is a Walmart exclusive followed by a standing action pose version of Cap with wings which will be available as a GameStop exclusive.

In addition to the Pop figures, there's also a SODA figure of Sam Wilson's Captain America that's a limited edition of 12,500 units. The standard figure features Cap with his shield, but customers that are lucky enough to get the randomly shipped Chase will get a figure of Cap with wings. Pre-orders for the Soda figure are also live here at Entertainment Earth while they last.

In other Marvel Must Haves Monday merch news, Hasbro and Diamond Select Toys debuted a ton of new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier figures in their respective Marvel Legends and Marvel Select lineups today. There are also figures for Marvel Studios Disney+ shows Loki and WandaVision. The complete details - including pre-order links - can be found right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.