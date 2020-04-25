The Flash: Natalie Sharp Talks Playing Sunshine on The CW Series

This season on The Flash, the long running The CW Arrowverse series took things to the next level by pitting Team Flash against one of its most challenging and dangerous foes to date, the mysterious Black Hole organization. The shady organization, apparently led by McCulloch Technologies CEO Joseph Carver, has been sending its roster of metahuman assassins after Iris West-Allen and those close to her as she gets closer and closer to the truth. Among those assassins is a first for the series: Sunshine, a metahuman villain original to the series. Recently, ComicBook.com at a chance to sit down with Natalie Sharp, the actress bringing Sunshine to life on the series all about the character. (Photo: The CW) Sharp is a Canadian actress, singer and songwriter hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia and if The CW fans think she's familiar, they're not wrong. Sharp has also appeared on Supernatural in addition to Syfy's Van Helsing, Loudermilk, You Me Her, and Motive. She also starred as Anna on BH90210. On The Flash, she plays Millie Rawlins and had a lot to say about her time on the series though we may not have seen the last of her yet. Despite being apprehended in "The Exorcism of Nash Wells," his week's "So Long and Goodnight" saw Sunshine get a bit of a jail break courtesy of Rag Doll. Read on for our conversation with Sharp about The Flash, Sunshine, and what she's been doing to pass the time during coronavirus pandemic quarantine!

About Sunshine ComicBook.com: Tell us a little bit about your character on The Flash, Sunshine. Natalie Sharp: Her name is Millie Rawlins. She was special ops in the military before she switched sides and started working for the criminal organization group known as “The Black Hole.” She is a light meta, and is the strongest of her kind. She can teleport in the light, harness the heat, and weaponize it, hence the name Sunshine. The character Sunshine is the first truly original metahuman on the series. What was it like getting to play a character with no direct ties to the comics? So liberating! It completely took away any pressure, and it allowed me to really have fun with it! It was very collaborative with the writers, producers, director, stunt coordinator, VFX team, hair, makeup and wardrobe team. We all came together to decide on different elements of who she is, and that was one of the coolest things about the experience! Sunshine has a military background, making her a pretty formidable opponent even outside of her superpowers. How did you prepare for the role? I am a very active human so there wasn’t much physical prep to add to the schedule. I actually took stage combat in college where we were trained in hand to hand combat, broadsword as well as rapier and dagger! That training was definitely helpful for all the fight choreography I had to learn.

Working with Danielle Panabaker Are you a comic book fan/were you a fan prior to appearing on The Flash? I definitely grew up reading the Archie comics and Sabrina the Teenage Witch! I had never watched The Flash until I was auditioning for the part, and I fell in love with it! I still cannot believe I get to be in that world, working with so many legends! You had a pretty great scene going up against Danielle Panabaker's Killer Frost. What was filming that scene like? Well, thank you! It was so much fun! I am always down for a female standoff. That scene happened to be one of the scenes I auditioned with to get the role, so I was very comfortable with it, and so excited to get to do it for real. I am a huge fan of hers as Sky High was one of my favourite movies growing up! It was really cool (get it?)to go up against her!

About the super suit What was your favorite thing about playing Sunshine? That I have a suit! It’s like a storm trooper meets a biker... chic! I have never had an iconic costume for a character I have played for film/tv , so that was definitely something I was looking forward to! Halloween is my favourite time of year, playing dress up is something I have always loved doing! So at my wardrobe fitting, I immediately was geeking out! Putting on the suit made everything feel so real.

What's next for Sharp What other projects do you have coming up that fans should keep their eyes open for? My brother’s latest film, Wired Shut, is an indie feature thriller. 3 characters, one location, and you will be biting your nails the entire time. I play the character of Emmy Rodney. Damaged girl with a dark past. My brother is such a talented director. I am so excited for people to see it!

On her love for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman If you could have a superpower, what would it be and why? I think I would want to teleport! I am a very impulsive person so that would definitely be useful. Who is your favorite superhero? Wonder Woman! Girl crush on Gal Gadot! To be an Amazon warrior would be absolutely EPIC. They are so resilient and badass. Wonder Woman doesn’t let anyone mess with her and that is really inspiring, refreshing and empowering to see on the big screen. All. About. It.

Getting through quarantine What have you been reading? The Circle by Dave Eggers. Fun fact, the movie was partially filmed at my University LMU in Los Angeles! That’s where I first learned of it. What have you been watching? The Widow, Tales from the Loop, Euphoria and of course... Love is Blind. It’s just so addicting. I am waiting to watch Midsommar, but I hear it’s terrifying so I need a watch buddy for that one! What have you been listening to? Harry Styles and Lana Del Rey all day and every day. What have you been playing? I assume you mean boardgames... but I have actually played none! I am playing a lot of guitar. I actually just came out with a cover of "Creep" by RadioHead on my IGTV and YouTube page so be sure to check it out! What snacks have you been eating? Is ... wine a snack? And Cheese! Go-to social media quarantine distraction? (Twitter feed, Subreddits, Instagram page, TikTok account, etc.) The gram baby! What do you miss the most while quarantined? Going out with friends and exploring the city! I am a serious extrovert. I love dressing up and getting a little wild, so to be at home, alone in solitude is relaxing... but I have so many urges to throw a dance party for my entire building. What is the first thing you'll do when the quarantine is lifted? Travel everywhere. I have created a bucket list of all the places and music festivals I want to go to! I just want to live life to the fullest after this and go on spontaneous adventures with the people I love.