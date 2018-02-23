The Flash: 6 Things You Might Have Missed in “Trajectory”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash — as so often happens later in the season, as the plot starts to really take over — was pretty light on the Easter eggs, DC Comics references, winks and nods at the audience.

Nevertheless, it was fun to see Team Flash back in action, and built even more anticipation for Monday, when we’ll see the character cross over with Supergirl.

And, yeah. “Light” maybe, but there were still some things to spot, if you knew where to look.

So…what did we see? What did we miss?

Read on, and comment below!

SENATOR KNOWLES

Beyonce Knowles may be a pop megastar on Earth-1, but apparently on Earth-2, she pursued a political career and became a Senator.

Her musical success here surprises Jesse.

TRAJECTORY

Eliza “Trajectory” Harmon is, of course, a character in the comics.

In the comics, Harmon was given speed powers by Lex Luthor as part of the Everyman Project, where he gave a large number of people drugs to bring out their metagene in order to replace Superman, when he vanished following the events of Infinite Crisis. She died shortly after, as did most of the Everyman subjects.

A number of Everyman survivors went on to form Infinity Inc, a group whose name has long ties with Earth-2, which might raise some eyebrows given that Earth-2 has such a presence on this season on The Flash. That iteration of the team was led by Natasha Irons, whose uncle John Henry Irons used to work at Amertek, a company whose logo appeared on the Season One poster for The Flash.

MERCURY LABS

A nod to the 1990 version of The Flash, Mercury Labs is where the original love interest for the character worked, and essentially served as that series’ S.T.A.R. Labs.

Amanda Pays, who played Mercury Labs scientist Christina McGee in the ’90s, periodically repreises her role on the modern series. McGee was name-dropped in tonight’s episode.

GREEN GOBLIN

While depicting the villain’s split personality using a mirror through which the “evil” part talks to the “good” part is not entirely uncommon, if we don’t mention that Willem Dafoe famously played Green Goblin that way in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, somebody else will!

MIDWAY BUS LINES

Midway Bus Lines may be a nod to Midway City, a fictional city in Michigan which, in the DC Comics lore, is home to the likes of Hawkman, Hawkgirl, and the Doom Patrol.

In Suicide Squad, fans have spotted Midway City Police vehicles on set and in trailers.

OPAL CITY

Opal City, the home to Starman, The Enlongated Man and other DC heroes in the comics, has been referenced a few times on Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and The Flash, but never seen.

Neither has any of the city’s heroes, although Enlongated Man got a name-drop on a list of dead characters on The Flash, at least two of whom turned out to to be alive later and have super-powers.

In Supergirl, it’s the city where Cat Grant’s son Adam Foster lives.