The Flight Attendant Adds Margaret Cho, Cheryl Hines, and More For Season 2

The Flight Attendant made its debut on HBO Max late last year, and the buzzy dramedy quickly became an award-winning fan-favorite. Despite the definitive ending of the source material, Chris Bohjalian’s book of the same name, the series was quickly renewed for a second season, and viewers have been curious to see what that will entail. On Tuesday, it was announced that the series is adding nine new cast members, including Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Margaret Cho (Good on Paper). Hines and Cho are both expected to recur, with Hines as Dot Karlson and Cho as Utada. Other new recurring cast members will include Mae Martin (Feel Good), Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse). Moe McRae (Rebel), Callie Hernandez (Soundtrack), and JJ Soria (Gentefed) will be joining as series regulars.

McRae will play Benjamin Berry, a career CIA officer who may have a bad habit of getting a little too involved with his assets. Hernandez will play Gabrielle Diaz, a quick-tempered and calculating bounty hunter whose impulse control issues often get in the way of her job. Soria will play Esteban Diaz, Gabrielle’s partner and lover who tries to keep a level head and stay focused on the job, but often gets just as heated as his girlfriend. Ennis will play Jenny, Martin will play Grace St. James, Cabrera will play Marco, and Aghdashloo will play Brenda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season two of The Flight Attendant finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. Returning cast members include Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez.

“Kaley and I were talking about that the other day, we were just talking about the timing of the show,” Matthews told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. We were supposed to air in April, I believe, originally, and we got shut down because of COVID. So the fact that we have a show on the air that is traveling when we can’t travel and that is an escape when we can’t escape, I think it’s certainly helped us to get eyeballs on the show.”

“I get so many questions on my social media and in my DMs about people’s theories about who did it, and I kind of love that it feels like we’re all in like one big game together,” Matthews continued. “Right now, we’re all looking for things that unite us, through the madness of 2020 and it seems to be doing that.”

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

h/t: Deadline