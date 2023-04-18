ABC Renews New Hit Drama Series for Season 2

ABC is starting to put together its TV lineup for the 2023-24 season, which means there are a lot of decisions being made about which current shows get renewed. The week began with ABC renewing The Rookie for its sixth season, which came as no surprise. On Tuesday, the network handed out a new season to one of its newest shows: Will Trent.

Starring Ramon Rodriguez, Will Trent is based on the book series by Karin Slaughter and follows a special agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. The series has been a substantial hit on ABC and Hulu, making its renewal feel like a sure thing. The official renewal from ABC comes before Will Trent Season 1 ends on May 2nd.

"We're so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent," said Rodríguez. "When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level – and it hasn't hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We're so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two."

Will Trent is one of four freshman series on ABC this season. According to Deadline, two of the three others are likely to join Will Trent in returning for second seasons. The Rookie spinoff series The Rookie: Feds and comedy Not Dead Yet have a good chance at coming back next season. Alaska Daily, however, isn't likely to get another installment.

Will Trent has been ABC's best new drama this season, earning 9.9 million total viewers across 35 days of viewing across multiple platform, making it the best performing series in ABC's 10 pm Tuesday night time slot in a couple of years. The series has proven itself on the network as well as in streaming gains on Hulu.

In addition to Rodriguez, Will Trent stars Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn.