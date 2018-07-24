‘The Good Doctor’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set at ABC

Paging Dr Shaun Murphy! The Good Doctor has set its season two premiere date on ABC.

The Freddie Highmore-led drama series, which was the no. 1 new drama of the 2017-18 TV season, will return for its sophomore outing Monday, September 24 at 10 p.m. ET, after the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the season one finale of The Good Doctor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) received some good news. Even though he told Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) to just accept that his mentor does not have long to live, Shaun refused and continued to do some digging. Glassman agreed to get another opinion on his cancer, and learned he might have a chance to survive.

However, there was still a cliffhanger because Shaun agreed to tell Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) about a mistake he made on the clock. The episode ended with Shaun walking into Harper’s office before we learned if Shaun will be fired.

Season two will see some changes in the cast, including the addition of Lisa Edelstein, of House and Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce fame, as a recurring character.

Edelstein will play Dr. Blaize, an oncologist who returns to St. Bonaventure after she was briefly suspended. Glassman calls her back to help him treat his brain cancer, according to Deadline.

I another interview with the outlet, Schiff revealed viewers can expect a sort-of role reversal in Glassman and Shaun’s relationship in season two.

“I certainly imagine that the roles could even be reversed at some point and that Shaun might have to become the caretaker, and David said something which I certainly think is a good idea, which is that most doctors make horrible patients. So then yeah, we can go along with that, that’s a good idea,” Schiff said. “So, those are the things that I’m imagining, but we have to deal with it. I might have to shave my head, completely. And we’ll see how David and the writers want to move out of that. Who knows? Maybe I’m outta here.”

Created and executive produced by David Shore and based on the South Korean drama by Park Jae-bum of the same name, the series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a resident at the fictional St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, who overcomes autism and savant syndrome to become a talented young surgeon.

Season 1 regular Chuku Modu will reportedly leave the series, though he was spotted at the first table read for the season, meaning he will likely wrap up his storylines at the beginning of the season before taking off.

The Good Doctor season 2 premieres Monday, September 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.