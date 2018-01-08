‘The Jetsons’ Live-Action Series in Development at ABC

Last summer, reports surfaced that Warner Bros. was developing a live-action television series based on The Jetsons. Today, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey confirmed a pilot for that series was in development for the network.

As reported by Slashfilm, Dungey revealed the news during the Television Critics Association press tour. The classic animated Hanna-Barbera series originally aired in the 1960s and, set in 2062, followed George and Jane Jetson and their children Judy and Elroy along with their dog Astro and robot Rosie in their lives in the futuristic Orbit City. While Dungey didn’t provide too many details about the series, she did say that Robert Zemeckis will executive produce and while the show was set to be filmed in front of a live studio audience it would also have futuristic visual effects.

“That is what I’m really looking forward to hearing,” she said. “The team has already had a number of conversations with Zemeckis and the rest of the group. They have some really good ideas about how they want to pull that off. I have not yet been part of those conversations because I haven’t seen the script yet. They don’t want to tell me how that works until I’ve read the pages.”

This new series doesn’t mark the first attempt to revive The Jetsons. In 2015, Deadline reported that work was underway on a full-length movie for the family with Matt Lieberman tapped to write the script. That project fell though, though in May of last year, Sausage Party director Conrad Vernon was attached to direct the animated film.

If the live-action The Jetsons gets beyond the pilot and makes it to full series, it won’t be the only animated series from the 1960s on network television. The CW’s Riverdale is based on Archie Comics, which itself had an animated spinoff. The Archie Show debuted on CBS in 1968 and ran for 17 episodes.