New The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Update Hits PS5, Patch Notes Revealed

Naughty Dog has today pushed out update version 1.1.2 for The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PlayStation 5. Following its launch at the start of this year, Naughty Dog has only released a handful of updates for its revamped version of The Last of Us Part II, most of which have addressed issues in some of the game's newest modes. Now, the title's first update in over a month has come about with a handful of additional fixes.

Available to download right now, this new update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered again brings about some small improvements to No Return, which is the new roguelike mode that was included with this release. The errors that have been rectified weren't major ones, but they should improve No Return just a bit. Outside of these changes, Naughty Dog has resolved another bug tied to importing saves from PS4 and more that are related to UI and audio troubles that have been plaguing some players.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part II Remastered update attached below.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Update 1.1.2 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Fixed issue where player could become unable to melee during the game's final combat encounter

[No Return] Fixed an issue where the Trading Post would sometimes only offer 3 options for purchase

[No Return] Fixed an issue where Clickers could become stuck on the environment in certain maps

General

Fixed an issue with PS4 save data imports where some trophies that were previously earned would not unlock after import

Fixed an animation issue that could occur when player was attacked while entering a workbench

Fixed an issue where Abby's bonus skins would cause weapons to appear incorrectly during certain in-game cutscenes

Multiple minor UI fixes throughout game

Multiple minor audio fixes throughout game

Localization

Various minor localization fixes throughout the game

Accessibility